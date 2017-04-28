XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/04/2017 - 15:30 BST

It’s Last Throw of the Dice – Leeds Legend Urges Whites To Go For Broke Against Norwich

 




Eddie Gray feels Leeds United should throw caution to the wind and go for broke in the last two games of the season to qualify for the playoffs.

Back to back defeats to Wolves and Burton mean Leeds have slipped up in the playoff race and need to win their last two games to even have a shot of being in the top six.




Leeds are depending on either Sheffield Wednesday or Fulham slipping up over the remaining games of the campaign in order to sneak into the playoff positions.

Given the situation they find themselves in, Gray believes Leeds have little option but to go for broke and play attacking football in their last two games of the campaign.
 


The Leeds legend told LUTV: “Managers and coaches don’t like saying that, but this is the last throw of the dice.  

“You know you have got to win the game so you might as well throw caution to the wind and have a right go for it.”

The former Whites star also lamented the fact that Leeds have found the worst possible part of the season to get into a poor run of form and admits that they haven’t been winning enough in recent weeks to break into the top six.

“Even then you are relying on other teams slipping up and that’s the thing, it’s out of our hands now disappointingly.

“That’s the nature of the game as when you are up there you have got to win matches and that has not happened for us recently.”
 