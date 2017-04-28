Jose Mourinho Tells Potential Signings What They’ll Find at Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that signings made by the club over the summer will find a group ready for big things when they report for pre-season training.



The Portuguese manager, whose side were held on to a goalless draw by Manchester City on Thursday, has already started making preparations for next season and believes that the squad will challenge.











Tthe former Chelsea manager said that the group of players he inherited from his predecessor Louis van Gaal was a good one, that had a good team spirit.



However, according to Mourinho, what the team lacked was happiness, trust and belief, which he has helped to bring in.





And therefore the manager believes that the new players who come in the during the summer transfer window will benefit from the chemistry that is on offer at Old Trafford.

"The group was a nice group [when I arrived at United]", Mourinho was quoted as saying by his club's official site.



"Good people, good boys, committed people. So I think Mr. Van Gaal left a good group of boys here with very good relations between them, and I've got that in my hands.



"I think they missed happiness, they missed trust, they missed belief and they missed this extra bit that brings resilience and brings you fight.



"And [now] they have it, so the group that will meet again on 9 July for next season is a stronger group.



"The new players, when they arrive, will find a group more ready to go for big things.



"But the reality is we are fighting to win the Europa League and fighting to finish fourth, so let’s go."



The Red Devils are scheduled to travel to America for their pre-season tour and are set to take on teams such as Real Madrid and Barcelona.

