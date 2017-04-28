XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/04/2017 - 20:58 BST

Jose Mourinho Tells Potential Signings What They’ll Find at Manchester United

 




Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that signings made by the club over the summer will find a group ready for big things when they report for pre-season training.

The Portuguese manager, whose side were held on to a goalless draw by Manchester City on Thursday, has already started making preparations for next season and believes that the squad will challenge.




Tthe former Chelsea manager said that the group of players he inherited from his predecessor Louis van Gaal was a good one, that had a good team spirit.

However, according to Mourinho, what the team lacked was happiness, trust and belief, which he has helped to bring in.
 


And therefore the manager believes that the new players who come in the during the summer transfer window will benefit from the chemistry that is on offer at Old Trafford.  

"The group was a nice group [when I arrived at United]", Mourinho was quoted as saying by his club's official site.

"Good people, good boys, committed people. So I think Mr. Van Gaal left a good group of boys here with very good relations between them, and I've got that in my hands.

"I think they missed happiness, they missed trust, they missed belief and they missed this extra bit that brings resilience and brings you fight.

"And [now] they have it, so the group that will meet again on 9 July for next season is a stronger group.

"The new players, when they arrive, will find a group more ready to go for big things.

"But the reality is we are fighting to win the Europa League and fighting to finish fourth, so let’s go."

The Red Devils are scheduled to travel to America for their pre-season tour and are set to take on teams such as Real Madrid and Barcelona.
 