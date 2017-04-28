My Agent Knows What Fits Me – Liverpool and Manchester United Linked Kasper Dolberg

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool and Manchester United linked striker Kasper Dolberg has insisted that he has remained calm over his future at Ajax despite all the speculation surrounding him and stressed that his agent knows what he is suited to.



The 19-year-old forward is being billed as one of the top young talents of European football and despite his tender years, he has already become a key player at Ajax.











Manchester United have been linked with a having an interest in signing the young forward, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described the Dane as "fantastic".



Serie A giants Napoli and Roma also have an interest in him ahead of the summer transfer window and Dolberg admits that he is aware of all the rumours surrounding his future at the club.





However, he added that despite all the speculation he is keeping a calm head over his future and is aware what is needed for him to further develop in his career.

“Of course we read some of the things once in a while”, the forward told Danish daily BT.



“But me and my agent are handling things properly and know what fits me and what doesn’t.



“So I am taking things very calmly.”



The youngster has netted 19 goals for Ajax in all competitions and has a contract until 2021 with the Dutch giants.

