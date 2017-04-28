No Doubt Steven Gerrard Will Be Huge Success – New U18 Coach Backed By Academy Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool academy director Alex Inglethorpe has expressed his confidence about seeing the club's Under-18 side benefit from Steven Gerrard's experience.



The news of Gerrard's appointment as the Under-18 manager was confirmed earlier this week, with the 36-year-old set to take up his new role from the 2017/18 season.











The former England international will replace Neil Critchley at the helm of the young side and Critchley will now take charge of the Under-23 team.



After retiring from football in 2016, Gerrard has been working in the capacity of academy coach and had held detailed discussions with Inglethorpe before deciding to take up his new role.





Giving his opinion on the appointment, Inglethorpe said that Gerrard's involvement with the first-team has done a world of good for the academy.

The 45-year-old also took time to speak about his hope of seeing the youngsters learn from Gerrard and improve.



"Steven has brought invaluable experience and knowledge to us since joining the Academy, passing on some fantastic advice and guidance to our younger players", Inglethorpe told his club's official website.



"We both feel now is the perfect time for him to take the next step in his coaching career and manage his own team.



"The U18 players can undoubtedly only learn from having someone like Steven in charge and we have no doubt that he will prove to be a huge success in the position."

