No, No – Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Laughs Off Top Four Bonus

Antonio Conte has revealed he will not get a bonus just for leading Chelsea back into the Champions League.



The Blues are on the verge of securing a top four spot and could be mathematically assured of Champions League football next season this weekend, dependent upon their result away at Everton.











Chelsea have had to make do without any European football at all this season after managing to finish just tenth last term.



But now they are poised to return to the Champions League after an absence of just a year, with Conte leading the club back to the riches of Europe's premier club competition in his first campaign in charge.





However, the Italian scoffed at suggestions he could be in line to pocket a financial bonus for the feat.

"Me? No, no, only if we win", Conte told a press conference.



And the Italian explained he sees making the Champions League as a good achievement given the fierce competition for a top four spot.



"It's a good achievement because only four can play the next Champions League.



"And with six teams between Chelsea, Tottenham, [Manchester] United, Liverpool, [Manchester] City, Arsenal, two great clubs won't play next season in the Champions League."



Conte will be expected to strengthen his squad over the summer for next season to cope with the demands of playing in the Champions League.



In the current campaign the Italian has largely been able to avoid rotating his players as the Premier League and domestic cup competitions were Chelsea's only focus.

