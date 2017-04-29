Fought For Promotion Early – Garry Monk Says Mission Accomplished Despite Leeds Missing Top Six

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Garry Monk says that the Whites being able to fight for promotion this season was a bonus in his eyes.



Monk saw his side's chances of reaching the Championship playoffs end on Saturday when Norwich City held them to a 3-3 draw at Elland Road, meaning barring a massive goal difference swing with Fulham on the last day, the Whites cannot make the top six.











Monk's Leeds have defied expectations though and the former Swansea boss explained that he has done what he set out to do, which was to bring about a stronger connection with the fans and also improve the team.



For Monk, challenging for promotion came quicker than he expected and must be classed as a bonus.





" I came here to do exactly what I've done – the objective was to improve the team, connect the club. We've connected everything", Monk told BBC Radio Leeds.

"We live in a world where we want everything instantly – but good things are built, and they're built over time.



"That was all that mattered to me. That was the most important part.



"The bonus bit was having the opportunity to fight for promotion early."



Monk is out of contract with Leeds this summer and is set to sit down for talks with the club in June as the Whites look to plot their course for next season.



The former Swansea boss may well be in demand elsewhere with talk that today's opponents Norwich see him as potentially their next manager as they try to climb back up to the Premier League.

