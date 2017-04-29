XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/04/2017 - 21:50 BST

It’s Brutal, We Were Miles Ahead of Fulham – Former Leeds United Star Bemoans Collapse

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has bemoaned the brutal nature of football after the Whites lost the chance to finish above Fulham in the Championship table after playing out a 3-3 draw with Norwich City at Elland Road.

Garry Monk's men were spying an opportunity to take the race to finish in sixth place to the final matchday next weekend and saw a chance with Fulham struggling to beat Brentford.




But despite Leeds fighting back from three goals down to 3-3, they could not find a winner, meaning even though Fulham drew 1-1 with Brentford, they are now set to miss out on the playoffs as the Cottagers' boast a three-point lead and a goal difference of plus 27, while Leeds' is plus 14.

And Gray has bemoaned Leeds' fate, noting until recently they were miles ahead of Fulham; Leeds fans were openly thinking about pushing for automatic promotion.
 


"Football is brutal", Gray said on LUTV.

"We were so far clear of Fulham that everybody thought it was over."

He also feels Leeds' mentality might have been different if they had been the team doing the chasing rather than being the side chased.

"If we had come from the back and been behind all the teams, but when you're sitting there fourth, four weeks ago, you think you're in it.

"But fair play to the other teams. When the crunch came they got results and we didn't manage to get results."

Leeds form slump has been an astonishing slip at a crucial time of the season, with the Whites taking just nine points from their last nine league matches.

Fulham have taken 17 from their last nine, while Sheffield Wednesday have collected 19; Reading have 18.
  