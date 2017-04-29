XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/04/2017 - 11:08 BST

Josh Windass and Clint Hill Start – Rangers Team vs Celtic Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)

Pedro Caixinha has named his Rangers matchday squad that will take on Celtic in the sixth Old Firm derby of the season later today at Ibrox.

The experienced Clint Hill is back in the team and he will form the central defensive partnership with Danny Wilson. Youngster Myles Beerman has managed to retain his place in the back four and James Tavernier will occupy his regular spot at right-back.




Josh Windass, Jason Holt and Emerson Hyndman will form the midfield three and the onus to get the goals will fall on the attacking triumvirate of Kenny Miller, Martyn Waghorn and Joe Dodoo. Caixinha has the experience of Andy Halliday to call upon from the bench if needed.and youngster David Bates has also made the matchday squad

Rangers have failed to beat Celtic this season, losing four of their five games in all competitions, with the latest coming in the form of a 2-0 defeat in the Scottish Cup semi-final last weekend.

 


Rangers Team vs Celtic

Foderingham, Tavernier, Wilson, Hill, Beerman, Windass, Holt, Hyndman, Miller, Waghorn, Dodoo

Substitutes: Alnwick, Garner, McKay, Forrester, Halliday, Bates, O'Halloran
 