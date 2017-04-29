XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/04/2017 - 20:07 BST

Spurs Will Finish Above Arsenal And Getting Better And Better – Gunners Legend

 




Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Tottenham Hotspur are only going to get better next season and just need a few more signings to have a solid team.

Ahead of the last north London derby at White Hart Lane on Sunday, Tottenham are 14 points better off than Arsenal and have a golden chance to finish above the Gunners, ending a record which Arsene Wenger has clung proudly to.




Spurs are also chasing Chelsea for the league title and are four points adrift of the league leaders but the Tottenham fans are gleefully waiting for the day when their side will be mathematically out of Arsenal’s reach.

And Wright is confident that Tottenham will finish above his former side finally this term and is expecting them to only get better in the coming years as he feels Spurs have done brilliantly to come back from last season’s capitulation towards the end.
 


Asked how much it means for the Tottenham fans to finish above Arsenal, Wright said on the Premier League TV’s Football Today programme: “It’s been a long time.  

“They will probably do it this year and their emergence over the last couple of years, their progression physically and the way they have built their team; the only thing that is missing is a few more signings.

“Spurs, on the back of their capitulation against Chelsea and Newcastle last season, they have come back stronger this season and they’ll be even stronger next year.

“They are just getting better and better.”
 