Don’t Care What Happens At Tottenham, Title Is Settled – Chelsea Legend Oozes Confidence

Chelsea legend Tommy Langley says he does not care what happens at White Hart Lane for the rest of the season because in his view the Blues' 3-0 win away at Everton on Sunday has settled the title race.



Antonio Conte's men had to wait until the 66th minute to take the lead at Goodison Park, courtesy of a long-range Pedro Rodriguez hit, and then added two further goals to grab three precious points.











Tottenham instantly responded by beating Arsenal 2-0 to keep the gap between the two teams at the top of the Premier League table to just four points, but as the Everton trip was considered the toughest of Chelsea's remaining games, Langley thinks the title race is done.



As such the former Blues player insists he does not care what happens at White Hart Lane for the remainder of the season.





" For me I think it [Pedro’s goal] has settled the league", Langley said on Chelsea TV.

"I don't care what's happening at White Hart Lane now.



"This result today was crucial.



"This was a banana skin that we've got over."



Langley was backed up by former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy, who does not believe Tottenham will win all their remaining games and cannot see how to make a case against a Blues title triumph.



"I can't see Spurs winning every single game.



"I just can't see it now.



"I can't make a case for us not winning the title now", Cundy added.

