I’d Take Him Over Any Bar One of Leeds United’s Wingers – Former White On Target Who Got Away

Noel Whelan feels Sergi Canos was a steal for Brentford and revealed he would take the Spaniard over every winger bar one at Elland Road.



Leeds are currently licking their wounds after a 3-3 draw with Norwich City effectively ended their chances of finishing in a playoff spot in the Championship this season.











Fans and pundits are now reflecting on why Leeds missed out and the spotlight may increasingly be placed on the business the club did in the winter transfer window, when two loanees arrived, Modou Barrow and Alfonso Pedraza, both wingers.



Leeds had been keen on signing Canos from Norwich City, but a deal stalled after the Whites insisted only on a loan deal, while the Canaries wanted a permanent sale.





With Leeds unwilling to stump up the cash to sign Canos, Brentford came good and bought the 20-year-old .

And Whelan thinks snapping up Canos was a coup for the Bees, explaining he would take the Spaniard over every winger at Leeds except Kemar Roofe.



"Sergi Canos, at Brentford. £2m. What a steal. I'd take him over any Leeds winger, bar Roofe", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.



However, Whelan insists that money is not the be all and end all when it comes to being promoted from the Championship, as even with it life can be tough.



"Newcastle had the parachute payments, but they bought the players who they knew would get them promoted", he said.



"And even with the money they've had – it's not always been easy for them."

