It’s Likes of Pablo Hernandez Who’ve Gone Missing – Former Leeds Star

Noel Whelan believes that some of the more experienced players have let Leeds United down this season and the younger talents have been responsible for driving the side forward.



Leeds could only play out a 3-3 draw at home against Norwich City on Saturday which meant they did not take advantage of Fulham dropping points by drawing with Brentford, and as such their playoff bid in the Championship is effectively over.











After the match Whites head coach Garry Monk explained he did not feel the current crop were ready to compete for promotion and Whelan thinks it is the more experienced professionals that have come up short.



And the former Whites hitman lauded the younger stars, such as Ronaldo Vieira and Kalvin Phillips, for pushing Leeds forward.





" We've not had a season to bring the players and fans together. Then we got this one, of so many highs", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"So many young players have come through. Monk's protected his players. He's got the right players in with the right character and attitude.



"I think some of the more experienced players haven't shown up at times, actually, for all Monk has said this squad isn't ready.



"Vieira and Phillips have driven this team forward at times when [Pablo] Hernandez, for instance, has gone missing", Whelan added.



Leeds may face a large turnover of players in the summer as they have a number of stars on loan, while contracts for others need to be assessed.



It is also unclear what will happen to Monk, whose current deal at Elland Road runs out in the summer, and with whom Leeds have only promised to sit down and talk in June.



Monk has been linked with Saturday's opponents Norwich.

