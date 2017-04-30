I’ve Got To Make Decisions Soon To Close Celtic Gap – Pedro Caixinha

Follow @insidefutbol





Pedro Caixinha says he is looking at how to close the gap between Rangers and Celtic and knows he must take decisions which will do so soon.



The Portuguese led Rangers into a second Old Firm encounter under his leadership on Saturday and witnessed Celtic blow his men away at Ibrox, running out 5-1 winners with a performance which could have produced an even heavier defeat for the hosts.











Rangers were hoping to put up a challenge to Celtic in their first campaign back in the top flight, but have come up short, and now Caixinha, who only took over in March, is rapidly assessing how to close the gap between the two Glasgow sides.



"I believe the Rangers side needs a lot of work and a lot of changes in order to balance the power between the two teams that were facing here today and that’s what we are assessing", Caixinha explained to Rangers TV.





" But we need to take decisions as soon as possible to keep the distance not far away that it is now, but getting closer", he added.

Rangers' squad is mainly comprised of players signed by previous manager Mark Warburton, with 22 first team squad members acquired by the former Brentford boss, and Caixinha is yet to have the chance to stamp his authority at Ibrox.



The current Gers crop now have four games in which to convince Caixinha that they deserve to stay at the club, with Partick Thistle (away), Hearts (home), Aberdeen (home) and St Johnstone (away) the matches remaining.

