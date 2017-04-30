We Wanted It More Than Arsenal – Tottenham Star Pulls No Punches After Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Jan Vertonghen says Tottenham Hotspur wanted it more than Arsenal at White Hart Lane today, after they ran out 2-0 winners in the final north London derby at the ground.



Spurs spurned chances to go ahead in the first half when Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli both missed good opportunities, meaning it was 0-0 at the break.











But Tottenham upped the tempo in the second period and it did not take long for the hosts to finally pull ahead when Alli grabbed his 21st goal of the season.



And just three minutes later, in the 58th minute, Harry Kane sealed the deal from the penalty spot to make it 2-0.





Tottenham were worthy winners as Arsenal struggled to get going, with the hosts dominant and now guaranteed to finish above the Gunners in the Premier League for the first time since 1995 .

Vertonghen was delighted with the result and believes that Spurs were hungrier for victory than Arsenal.



The defender said on Sky Sports: "We wanted to win more than them and that's what we showed.



"We created so many chances.



"I think second half they had one chance."



Vertonghen, who has not scored yet this season, had two efforts at goal, one with his left foot and one with his right foot, and the Belgian joked he is sure he will eventually score this term.



"I had a couple of shots and I was very close.



"I think a goal will come this season", he added.



Tottenham have now remained just four points behind Chelsea, who beat Everton earlier in the day.

