You Don’t See Tottenham Winning Ugly, We’ve Got Character – Chelsea Legend

Chelsea legend Tommy Langley has lauded the character being shown on a regular basis by the Blues and claimed that title rivals Tottenham Hotspur are incapable of winning ugly.



Antonio Conte's men came through a big test at Goodison Park on Sunday by putting Everton to the sword to run out 3-0 winners, a result which was vital to keep their lead over Spurs at four points after Tottenham beat Arsenal 2-0.











It was tough going for Chelsea against Everton and the game was heading for a draw until Pedro Rodriguez unleashed a thunderbolt shot out of nowhere to give the visitors the lead in the 66th minute.



Chelsea then quickly pounced to make it 2-0 through Gary Cahill in the 79th minute before substitute Willian sealed the deal in the 86th minute.





Langley was delighted with what he saw and saluted the character he feels Chelsea have shown at crucial points in the current campaign .

The Blues legend also thinks that is a big dividing line with Spurs, who he says cannot win ugly.



"We have character in abundance at this football club", he said on Chelsea TV.



"I know John Terry's not involved as regards playing, but he's on the side and having an influence in the dressing room.



"You need those leaders in there.



"I think in adversity we become stronger.



"I don't like getting beat at Manchester United, I hated it, we were off colour that day.



"But we found a way to win against Spurs, we found a way to beat Southampton quite comfortably and we've done the same [at Everton].



"That's what champions do. That's what good sides do. It's not always going to be pretty.



"You don't see Spurs winning ugly", Langley added.



Next up for Chelsea is a visit from Middlesbrough to Stamford Bridge on Monday 8th May.



If Spurs can beat West Ham on Friday night then the gap between the two teams could be just a point by the time the Blues kick off.

