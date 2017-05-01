I Won’t Forget This – Loanee Heading Back To Chelsea After Historic Success

Follow @insidefutbol





On loan Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker has expressed his delight after winning the Dutch Cup with Vitesse on Sunday and admits that he will never forget his two years in the Netherlands.



The midfielder has been on loan at Vitesse from Chelsea since 2015 and is set to return to Chelsea this summer after completing his two-year stint in the Netherlands.











However, he will return to Chelsea with a trophy to show for his efforts after Vitesse defeated AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Cup final and Baker is naturally delighted.



A winner of the Under-21 Premier League with Chelsea, the Englishman admits that winning the Dutch Cup with Vitesse is a different feeling and he is happy that he played a part in the club winning the trophy.





He also added that it has been two unforgettable years at Vitesse and he will keep an eye on the Dutch club even after he returns to Chelsea at the end of the season.

Baker was quoted as saying by the ANP: “I won some tournaments at youth level with Chelsea, but this is something else.



“I will complete my two years at Vitesse, but I will certainly never forget this victory.



“Fortunately I contributed in this historic cup win.



“I will never forget my two years at Vitesse and I will keep an eye on them even when I am back at Chelsea.”



The 22-year-old midfielder will be hoping to make an impression on Antonio Conte during pre-season and earn a place in the Chelsea senior squad for the next campaign.

