Inter Prepared To Pay Beyond Release Clause To Land Arsenal and Tottenham Target

Inter Milan are prepared to offer more money than the current release clause figure for Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal target Patrik Schick, it has been claimed.



The 21-year-old Czech forward has made an impression in his first season in Serie A and Sampdoria are aware that they have a job on their hands to keep him at the club beyond the summer.











Arsenal and Tottenham have scouted the young forward ahead of the summer transfer window and were claimed to be arranging talks with his agent, but Sampdoria have been trying to agree a new contract with the player’s representatives over the last few weeks.



Sampdoria are hoping to remove or raise the problematic €25m release clause to strengthen their hand, but it seems they could be offered more money in the summer for Schick.





Inter are interested in taking the 21-year-old striker to the San Siro in the summer and according to Calcio Mercato, the Nerazzurri are ready to offer more money than the release clause.

Sampdoria are intending to raise the release clause to around the €50m mark but if they fail to reach a deal, it has been suggested that they could agree to sell the young forward for around €35m.



Inter are set to hold talks with Sampdoria in the coming days and are hoping to leverage their good relationship with the club hierarchy to get a deal over the line.



However, they are also aware that the Premier League clubs could jump in and hijack the deal at any moment because of their greater financial muscle.

