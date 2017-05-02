This Is Why I Took Rangers Job Before End of Season – Pedro Caixinha

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha says the reason he agreed to land at the club in the latter half of the season was in order that he could complete a detailed assessment on what was needed for next term.



The Portuguese tactician has had a tough introduction to Scottish football since he took the reins at Ibrox with his trusted backroom staff in March.











The 46-year-old has tasted two defeats against rivals Celtic, with the latter being a 5-1 drubbing at Ibrox which left Rangers fans fuming and heavy criticism heading the players' way.



Caixinha has not made life easy for himself by inheriting a squad he cannot change and a group that have failed to meet expectations this term.





But the former Santos Laguna coach has explained exactly why he chose to join Rangers before the season had ended .

"One of the things that brought us here early on time by the end of one season, it was really to assess", he told Rangers TV.



"To assess on a daily basis and to assess knowing up close all the details from the squad, all the details from the players, all the details regarding to the distance you are from the top, all the details regarding to the Scottish football and all the details for you to take decisions from one season to the other.



"So all our reflections are going in that direction", he added.



Caixinha is also confident that the Rangers board will make sure he has what needs to meet his objectives next season and explained his task is to make sure the Gers return to their former glories.



"We know what we want and we know that we are going to get it because the proposed from us to be here and the board trust us to be here, it's only that it's common, and it's about to rebuild this massive club and bring it back to the place it deserves", the Rangers boss said.



Caixinha has four further games to assess the Rangers players this term, with meetings scheduled against Partick Thistle, Hearts, Aberdeen and St Johnstone.

