XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/05/2017 - 21:07 BST

This Is Why I Took Rangers Job Before End of Season – Pedro Caixinha

 




Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha says the reason he agreed to land at the club in the latter half of the season was in order that he could complete a detailed assessment on what was needed for next term.

The Portuguese tactician has had a tough introduction to Scottish football since he took the reins at Ibrox with his trusted backroom staff in March.




The 46-year-old has tasted two defeats against rivals Celtic, with the latter being a 5-1 drubbing at Ibrox which left Rangers fans fuming and heavy criticism heading the players' way.

Caixinha has not made life easy for himself by inheriting a squad he cannot change and a group that have failed to meet expectations this term.
 


But the former Santos Laguna coach has explained exactly why he chose to join Rangers before the season had ended.

"One of the things that brought us here early on time by the end of one season, it was really to assess", he told Rangers TV.

"To assess on a daily basis and to assess knowing up close all the details from the squad, all the details from the players, all the details regarding to the distance you are from the top, all the details regarding to the Scottish football and all the details for you to take decisions from one season to the other.

"So all our reflections are going in that direction", he added.

Caixinha is also confident that the Rangers board will make sure he has what needs to meet his objectives next season and explained his task is to make sure the Gers return to their former glories.

"We know what we want and we know that we are going to get it because the proposed from us to be here and the board trust us to be here, it's only that it's common, and it's about to rebuild this massive club and bring it back to the place it deserves", the Rangers boss said.

Caixinha has four further games to assess the Rangers players this term, with meetings scheduled against Partick Thistle, Hearts, Aberdeen and St Johnstone.
  