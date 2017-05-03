XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/05/2017 - 14:08 BST

Feel For The Shirt, Sign It – Fiorentina Sporting Director's Message To Chelsea Target On New Deal

 




Fiorentina sporting director Pantaleo Corvino has taken an apparent dig at Chelsea linked Federico Bernardeschi over the club’s contract renewal offer for the winger.

The 23-year-old Italy international’s future at Fiorentina is uncertain as he has bigger offers to move to England, where Chelsea are ready to pay him €5m per season.




Inter Milan are also interested in signing the winger and prepared to double his current salary in order to convince him to move to the San Siro during the summer transfer window.

Fiorentina are interested in offering him a new five-year contract worth €2.5m per season, but they are yet to reach an agreement with his representatives over his future at the club.
 


However, Corvino indicated that if Bernardeschi  cared about the club’s future and the shirt, he would sign a new deal with La Viola and show his loyalty towards the club.  

Asked about a new contract for Bernardeschi, the Fiorentina sporting director told Sky Italia: “Our proposal is for someone who wants to be the future of Fiorentina and wants to play for the club.

“And feels for the shirt.”

Bernardeschi’s current deal with Fiorentina runs until 2019.
 