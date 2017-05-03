XRegister
X
03/05/2017 - 12:27 BST

Potential Slaven Bilic Replacement Simone Inzaghi Not Keen On Leaving Lazio

 




West Ham linked coach Simone Inzaghi has rejected an offer from Fiorentina and wants to continue managing Lazio next season.

The 41-year-old’s coaching career started at Lazio’s academy, before he took charge of the club last year and the Italian has turned heads with his efforts with the Serie A giants.




West Ham are considering replacing Slaven Bilic in the hot seat at the London Stadium and the club have been linked with readying an offer for Inzaghi to head to England.

However, it seems any Hammers offer could receive a negative response as according to Sky Italia, Inzaghi wants to continue managing Lazio next season.
 


It has been claimed Fiorentina made an offer to the Italian to take charge of La Viola in the summer, but the 41-year-old rebuffed their approach in favour of continuing at Lazio.  

Lazio are also keen to keep hold of the talented young coach and are preparing to offer him a new contract to end all talk of Inzaghi leaving the club at the end of the season.

Inzaghi earned three international caps for Italy and also played for Lazio before taking charge of their youth team in 2010.
 