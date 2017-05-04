AC Milan and Napoli Keen On Jurgen Klopp Admired Kasper Dolberg

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan and Napoli have entered the chase for Liverpool and Manchester United linked striking talent Kasper Dolberg.



The 19-year-old Dane has been making waves in Dutch football this season and again grabbed the headlines on Wednesday night when he scored in Ajax’s 4-1 win over Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.











Manchester United and Liverpool have already been keeping tabs on his progress, with Jurgen Klopp dubbing him "fantastic", and Ajax are aware that they have a real talent on their hands, with the club already valuing him at around €30m.



The young Dane also has Italian suitors as according to Calcio Mercato, AC Milan and Napoli have been mesmerised by his talent and are plotting to take him to Italy.





Even Italian champions Juventus are keeping a close eye on Dolberg but Napoli and AC Milan are serious about signing the young Danish talent and are considering their options.

Ajax are only expected to further raise his price should Dolberg lead them to the Europa League trophy this season and with English clubs interested in him, the Serie A outfits are aware that it could be a financially challenging deal to sign Dolberg in the summer.



But Napoli and AC Milan are expected to continue to keep track of him during the summer window and hope to strike a deal with Ajax if possible to take Dolberg to Italy.



He has a contract until 2021 with Ajax.

