06 October 2016

04/05/2017 - 15:05 BST

He Doesn’t Have To Move – Agent of Liverpool and West Ham Linked Striker Speaks Out

 




Lukasz Teodorczyk’s agent has insisted that it is not necessary for the Liverpool and West Ham linked striker to leave Anderlecht in the summer.

Scoring 28 goals in all competitions this season, the Polish international has attracted the attention of clubs across Europe with his performances for Anderlecht in Belgium.




Signed on a loan deal from Dynamo Kyiv last summer, Anderlecht recently signed him on a permanent contract and there are suggestions that they would be ready to sell him at the end of the season for a fee of around €15m.

Liverpool, West Ham and West Brom have all been linked with a move for Teodorczyk in recent months but his form during the Belgian league playoffs means the interest in his services is reported to be dwindling with each passing day.
 


Marcin Kubacki, his agent, stressed that there is still interest in the player but feels it is too early to talk about his future beyond the summer transfer window.  

However, he also added that it is not absolutely necessary for his client to leave Anderlecht at the end of the season.

“Many clubs are still aware of him, you know”, Kubacki told Het Nieuwsblad.

“Let us wait and see how he finishes the playoffs first.

"Anyway, it is not absolutely necessary for him to leave Anderlecht this summer.

“But it is too early to talk about Teo’s future.”
 