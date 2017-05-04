Manchester United Make Contact Over Manchester City Targeted Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are prepared to provide competition to Manchester City for the signature of goalkeeper Ederson and have made contact with Benfica.



With David de Gea’s future at Old Trafford uncertain, Jose Mourinho is preparing a shortlist of goalkeeping targets and it seems Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson has made the cut.











Manchester United are considering signing the 23-year-old goalkeeper in the summer and according to Portuguese daily O Jogo, they have touched based with Benfica to conduct initial talks.



It is still unclear whether De Gea will push for a deal to join Real Madrid in the summer despite the goalkeeper reportedly telling Manchester United that he wants to leave.





But the Premier League giants are not taking any chances and are lining up potential targets who could end up replacing the Spaniard in their goal at the start of next season.

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak and England number one Joe Hart are also potential targets for Manchester United as they look to reach a definitive conclusion regarding De Gea’s future soon.



Ederson has also attracted Manchester City’s interest and Pep Guardiola has reportedly spoken with the Brazilian to tempt him to move to the Etihad in the summer.



Benfica are likely to command a fee north of €30m for Ederson, who has a contract until 2023 with the club.

