Sheffield Wednesday Are Going Up – Neil Redfearn Switches From Fulham Prediction

Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn believes that Sheffield Wednesday will win the Championship playoffs, admitting he has changed his mind, as he previously backed Fulham.



With one matchday left in the current Championship campaign, the playoff places have been effectively settled and Reading, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Fulham will do battle for a spot in the Premier League.











Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday both picked up form when it mattered, at the business end of the season, as Leeds under Garry Monk slumped from fourth to seventh.



Ex-Leeds boss Redfearn always thought that if Fulham could sneak into a playoff spot then they would be dangerous, but now he has seen enough of Sheffield Wednesday to believe it will be the Owls who will go up.





" I thought Fulham all along, but at this moment in time I've just got a feeling for Sheffield Wednesday", Redfearn, assessing who might win the playoffs, said on Radio Yorkshire.

"I think Sheffield Wednesday are going to go up."



Wednesday have won their last six matches in a row, claiming consecutive three-point hauls when it mattered, and many believe the Owls have peaked at the right time.



The Owls have taken 19 points from their last nine league games, with Fulham collecting 17 over the same period.



Leeds collected just nine points.

