There’s A Lot of Hurt – Leeds Boss Garry Monk Gives Up On Miracle Goal Swing To Overtake Fulham

Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has indicated he has written off the chances of his side enjoying a 13-goal swing in goal difference with Fulham, by explaining his men are "hurt" at missing out on the playoffs.



While Leeds are all but sure to finish seventh and not to be able to overhaul sixth placed Fulham on the final day, the race is not mathematically over as the Whites could overturn a 13-goal differential with the Cottagers.











If Fulham suffer a heavy defeat away at Sheffield Wednesday while at the same time Leeds dish out a mammoth drubbing to already relegated Wigan Athletic, the Whites could finish sixth.



However, Monk has indicated how unlikely he sees such a scenario being by conceding his side have missed out.





" We have looked at all the positives this season, when it comes to an end, we can be happy with the progression of the club", Monk told LUTV.

"There is still a lot of disappointment and hurt however on missing out on the playoffs.



"You have seen this season how competitive the Championship is and it is only going to get tougher, we have to be ready.



"We need a clear plan and we need to build on the foundations and progression made this season", Monk added.



Regardless of what happens in the game between Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham, Leeds will be looking to end the current campaign on a high by taking all three points from the DW Stadium.



They face a Wigan side who have already been relegated and will be playing their football in League One next term.

