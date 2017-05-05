Antonio Conte Dodges Diego Costa To China Deal Claims

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has dodged a question over whether Diego Costa has already committed to joining a Chinese Super League club in the summer.



Costa was strongly linked with a move to China earlier this year, but Chelsea were not interested in letting their attacking spearhead leave the club.











But talk that Costa wants a big money move to China has not gone away and there are claims he has agreed to make the move in the summer transfer window.



Conte was asked directly at a press conference whether Costa has agreed a deal to move to China and sidestepped the question, insisting that Chelsea must be focused on the final stretch of the season, as they fight to win the Premier League and the FA Cup.





"I don't know about this", Conte replied.

"I think now it is very important for every single player and every single person who works for Chelsea to be focused on the present.



"Now is more important than the future. To be focused and concentrated, to prepare in the right way for these five games.



"But I am not worried about this because I see my players every day."



The Chelsea boss was then asked whether he has spoken to Costa about his future and admitted he has not done so.



"No, because it's not important now", Conte replied.

