X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/05/2017 - 16:51 BST

Liverpool Dealt Transfer Blow As Target Insists He Won’t Move

 




Bayern Munich and Liverpool have been dealt a summer transfer blow after Bayer Leverkusen talent Julian Brandt declared he will not quit the BayArena in the forthcoming window.

Brandt has been strongly linked with both Bayern Munich and Liverpool, with his father recently having to deny that his son had agreed to move to the Allianz Arena.




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is also a fan and it had been claimed he wanted to snap Brandt up.

But the 21-year-old feels that only if he stays at Leverkusen will he be able to guarantee regular minutes on the pitch, which he thinks is needed for his continued development.
 


As such, the winger will not leave Leverkusen this summer.

"If you move, then it is not guaranteed that you are playing", Brandt was quoted as saying by RevierSport.

"And I believe that it is very important to have a lot of games next season.

"This is definitely the case at Leverkusen", the winger added.

Brandt will not have European football on the agenda at Leverkusen next season though, as the BayArena outfit are enduring a disappointing campaign and sit a lowly 12th in the Bundesliga with just three games left to play.

Leverkusen tempted the winger to the club from the youth ranks at Wolfsburg in 2014.
  