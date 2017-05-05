XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/05/2017 - 15:49 BST

There Would Be Enquiry If 14-Goal Swing Against Fulham Happened Admits Leeds Legend

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has dismissed the chances of an unlikely 14-goal swing putting the Whites in the playoffs at Fulham's expense.

The Whites are effectively set to finish seventh in the Championship as even if they beat Wigan Athletic on Sunday and Fulham lose at Sheffield Wednesday, the Cottagers' superior goal difference means they will hold on to sixth.




However, with Fulham expected to field a weakened side, a theoretical 5-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday, combined with a 9-0 win for Leeds over an already relegated Wigan team, would see the Whites take sixth.

Gray though feels if such a thing were to happen then there would certainly be an enquiry.
 


"It would be great wouldn't it?" he said on LUTV, when asked about a 14-goal swing.

"If we were seven up at half time we could throw caution to the wind!

"But it's not going to happen.

"I think there would be an enquiry if it did happen", Gray added.

A run of just two wins in their last nine games, just as playoff rivals were picking up form, ultimately cost Leeds as they slipped down from fourth place to sixth place.

The Whites had, until recently, even been dreaming of pushing into an automatic promotion place.
  