There Would Be Enquiry If 14-Goal Swing Against Fulham Happened Admits Leeds Legend

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has dismissed the chances of an unlikely 14-goal swing putting the Whites in the playoffs at Fulham's expense.



The Whites are effectively set to finish seventh in the Championship as even if they beat Wigan Athletic on Sunday and Fulham lose at Sheffield Wednesday, the Cottagers' superior goal difference means they will hold on to sixth.











However, with Fulham expected to field a weakened side, a theoretical 5-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday, combined with a 9-0 win for Leeds over an already relegated Wigan team, would see the Whites take sixth.



Gray though feels if such a thing were to happen then there would certainly be an enquiry.





" It would be great wouldn't it?" he said on LUTV, when asked about a 14-goal swing.

"If we were seven up at half time we could throw caution to the wind!



"But it's not going to happen.



"I think there would be an enquiry if it did happen", Gray added.



A run of just two wins in their last nine games, just as playoff rivals were picking up form, ultimately cost Leeds as they slipped down from fourth place to sixth place.



The Whites had, until recently, even been dreaming of pushing into an automatic promotion place.

