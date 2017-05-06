XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/05/2017 - 20:12 BST

Benfica’s Hopes of Landing Manchester United Custodian Dented

 




Manchester United have offered a new contract to Joel Pereira, which could scupper Benfica’s hopes of signing the goalkeeper, according to Portuguese daily O Jogo.

The 20-year-old joined Primeira Liga club Belenenses on loan last summer before returning to Old Trafford in January after Manchester United's third-choice goalkeeper Sam Johnstone was snapped up by Aston Villa on a temporary deal.




Pereira made 10 appearances in all competitions for Belenenses, keeping four clean sheets.

Portuguese giants Benfica are keen to sign the youngster, who has a year left on his present contract with Manchester United, this summer.
 


But the Red Devils have offered a new deal to Pereira, with manager Jose Mourinho recently praising the goalkeeper.

The renewal talks are likely to dent Benfica’s chances of roping in the Portuguese custodian.

However, all hope for Benfica is not lost as it has been claimed that they could demand Pereira to be part of the deal if Manchester United want their goalkeeper Ederson in the summer.

The English giants could be in the market for a new goalkeeper if David de Gea leaves the club; he has been linked with Real Madrid.
 