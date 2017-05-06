David Silva Starts – Manchester City Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Manchester City have named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace team at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.



The Citizens are keen to nail down a top four spot and head into the match sitting in fourth place with 66 points from 34 games, three fewer than third placed Liverpool, on whom they have a game in hand.











Manchester City will have to make do without Sergio Aguero, who is out with a groin problem, while John Stones is also absent. Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is out for the rest of the season.



Citizens boss Pep Guardiola has Willy Caballero between the sticks, while at the back he selects Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi as the central pairing. Yaya Toure is included in a defensive midfield role, while Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane offer width. Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva sit behind striker Gabriel Jesus.



From the bench, Guardiola can bring on Jesus Navas as an attacking outlet, while Pablo Zabaleta is an experienced head.



Manchester City Team vs Crystal Palace



Caballero, Fernandinho, Kompany (c), Otamendi, Clichy, Yaya Toure, Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Gabriel Jesus



Substitutes: Gunn, Sagna, Zabaleta, Fernando, Kolarov, Navas, Iheanacho

