Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices.



26 August 2015

Inside Futbol is on Twitter.

 

06/05/2017 - 11:38 BST

David Silva Starts – Manchester City Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Manchester City have named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace team at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

The Citizens are keen to nail down a top four spot and head into the match sitting in fourth place with 66 points from 34 games, three fewer than third placed Liverpool, on whom they have a game in hand.




Manchester City will have to make do without Sergio Aguero, who is out with a groin problem, while John Stones is also absent. Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is out for the rest of the season.

Citizens boss Pep Guardiola has Willy Caballero between the sticks, while at the back he selects Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi as the central pairing. Yaya Toure is included in a defensive midfield role, while Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane offer width. Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva sit behind striker Gabriel Jesus.

From the bench, Guardiola can bring on Jesus Navas as an attacking outlet, while Pablo Zabaleta is an experienced head.

 


Manchester City Team vs Crystal Palace

Caballero, Fernandinho, Kompany (c), Otamendi, Clichy, Yaya Toure, Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Gabriel Jesus

Substitutes: Gunn, Sagna, Zabaleta, Fernando, Kolarov, Navas, Iheanacho
 