X
06/05/2017 - 17:18 BST

I Want To Hear That Music – Target Deals Everton and Newcastle Blow With Champions League Admission

 




Newcastle United and Everton target Ryad Boudebouz admits that he wants to experience something new and play for a club that can offer Champions League football, news which will be a blow to the two English sides.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder has been linked with a move away from Montpellier since the January window and there are suggestions that the club are bracing for his departure.




The Ligue 1 side have already reportedly slapped a €15m asking price on the Algerian and he has interest from England, with Newcastle and Everton tracking him.

And the midfielder has himself indicated that he wants to leave Montpellier by insisting that he wants a new challenge in his career and wants to flourish outside France.
 


The Algeria international told beIN Sport: “Frankly, I want to experience a new challenge, to see something else and to continue to flourish, even in abroad.  

“I am not dismissing anything; I am open to any offer.”

The midfielder also added that he wants to experience the thrill of playing Champions League football after playing in the World Cup for Algeria three years ago in Brazil.

“Without being pretentious or disrespectful to anyone, I want to hear the music on Tuesday or Wednesday nights and play in the Champions League.

“I have played in the World Cup and it would be a great regret not to play in that competition.”

Boudebouz, who has 24 caps for Algeria beside his name, has a contract until 2019 with Montpellier.
 