06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/05/2017 - 14:03 BST

Tom Rogic Starts – Celtic Team vs St Johnstone Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs St Johnstone
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Celtic have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to take on St Johnstone at Parkhead in a Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon.

The Bhoys have wrapped up the league title, but want to ensure they remain unbeaten this season, meaning they cannot slip up against the visiting Saints.




Celtic captain Scott Brown is missing as he starts a two-match ban, while the Bhoys are also resting Mikael Lustig. Striker Moussa Dembele is absent with a hamstring issue.

To get the job done, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers picks a back central two of Dedryck Boyata and Jozo Simunovic, while Nir Bitton will look to control midfield. Stuart Armstrong plays, while there is also a place in the team for Tom Rogic. Leigh Griffiths is up top.

From the bench, Rodgers can turn to Scott Sinclair if needed, while Kolo Toure is an experienced head.

 


Celtic Team vs St Johnstone

Gordon, Ralston, Simunovic, Boyata, Tierney, Bitton, Armstrong, Roberts, Rogic, Johnston, Griffiths

Substitutes: De Vries, Toure, Sinclair, Gamboa, McGregor, Forrest, Henderson
 