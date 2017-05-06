Tom Rogic Starts – Celtic Team vs St Johnstone Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs St Johnstone

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Celtic have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to take on St Johnstone at Parkhead in a Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon.



The Bhoys have wrapped up the league title, but want to ensure they remain unbeaten this season, meaning they cannot slip up against the visiting Saints.











Celtic captain Scott Brown is missing as he starts a two-match ban, while the Bhoys are also resting Mikael Lustig. Striker Moussa Dembele is absent with a hamstring issue.



To get the job done, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers picks a back central two of Dedryck Boyata and Jozo Simunovic, while Nir Bitton will look to control midfield. Stuart Armstrong plays, while there is also a place in the team for Tom Rogic. Leigh Griffiths is up top.



From the bench, Rodgers can turn to Scott Sinclair if needed, while Kolo Toure is an experienced head.



Celtic Team vs St Johnstone



Gordon, Ralston, Simunovic, Boyata, Tierney, Bitton, Armstrong, Roberts, Rogic, Johnston, Griffiths



Substitutes: De Vries, Toure, Sinclair, Gamboa, McGregor, Forrest, Henderson

