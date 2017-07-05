Everton Target Admits Reading of Arsenal Interest Made Him Smile

Follow @insidefutbol





Norway international Sander Berge admits that when he heard of interest from Arsenal it put a smile on his face.



The young midfielder only signed for Belgian side Genk in the winter transfer window, but half a season of Jupiler Pro League football has been enough to convince several clubs of his talent.











Arsenal have been linked with wanting Berge at the Emirates Stadium, while Sevilla are also keen.



The Gunners have English company for the 19-year-old schemer as Everton are interested; Atalanta and Monaco are also closely following developments.





Berge has heard of the interest in him and has taken in stories of specific clubs wanting to snap him up, and even though it is all taken with a pinch of salt, the midfielder admits news of Arsenal being keen left him smiling .

"I was taken by surprise and shocked even, I admit", Berge told Norwegian daily VG, when asked about newspaper reports on Arsenal's interest.



"Although newspapers can write anything without it having to be true, and I took it with a pinch of salt, it is also something you read with a smile on your face."



Arsenal are presently yet to firm up their interest in Berge, with Sevilla the furthest along the line to a swoop.



Berge is set to hold talks over Genk's stance on Thursday and admits that the transfer saga has come as something of a shock.



"It is a bit surreal for me to sit in the middle of it all when it has happened so quickly.



"It has taken off a little bit.



"Everything has gone overboard and when you consider that I have been here for only six months, it is absolutely outrageous", he added.

