West Brom And Crystal Palace Chasing Fiorentina Hitman

West Brom and Crystal Palace are showing an interest in Senegalese striker Khouma Babacar, but the player remains keen to continue at Fiorentina for the time being.



Not a regular starter at Fiorentina last season, Babacar became more of a key performer in the final third of the campaign and scored ten league goals for the club.











His performances were good enough to attract the interest of clubs in the Premier League and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Palace and West Brom are interested in the Senegalese.



The Premier League duo are considering their options in the market for an attacker and Babacar features prominently on the shortlist of targets for both clubs this summer.





While no concrete steps have been made by either club, they could find it hard to convince the striker to move to England as he wants to continue at Fiorentina for the time being.

For the moment, the striker is prepared to prove himself next season at Fiorentina and is ready to snub overtures from England but the situation is fluid and things could change later in the summer.



If La Viola move forward with their plans to add a new striker then the Senegalese’s future at the club could depend on whether new coach Stefano Pioli wants him in his squad or not.



He has a contract until 2019 with Fiorentina.

