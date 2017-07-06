Juventus Agree Deal In Principle For Chelsea Linked Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have reached an agreement in principle with Fiorentina for the signature of Chelsea linked winger Federico Bernardeschi.



The 22-year-old Italy international has refused to sign a new contract with Fiorentina and his future has been under the scanner over the last few months.











Chelsea have long been linked with a move for the winger with Antonio Conte mooted to be a fan and even Inter Milan have been interested in the winger this summer.



However, Bernardeschi is close to completing a controversial switch to Juventus as according to Tuttosport, the Italian champions have agreed a deal in principle with Fiorentina.





It has been claimed that Juventus have agreed to fork out a fee worth €40m for the capture of Bernardeschi and have also thrashed out personal terms with the player over a five-year contract worth €4m per season.

The details of the agreement are still being worked upon as Juventus want to pay the fee to Fiorentina in three installments, but La Viola are demanding the Italian champions pay up the full €40m in one go.



However, the two clubs are expected to sort out their differences soon and Bernardeschi is expected to complete his switch to Turin by the end of the week or early next week.

