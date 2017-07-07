Almost A Million – Samu Saiz Set For Big Pay Increase When Leeds United Deal Sealed

Follow @insidefutbol





Samu Saiz is set to see his bank account swell when he completes his move to Leeds United.



Leeds are rapidly moving towards completing the signing of the forward from Spanish second tier outfit Huesca, though the deal is taking time to be pushed over the line.











Saiz is due back from a holiday in the United States on Sunday and all parties expect the transfer to go through.



Leeds are due to pay Huesca a fee of €3.5m for Saiz, who himself is then set to bank a signifcant salary increase.





Indeed, according to Diario del Alto Aragon, Saiz will see his annual pay rocket to almost €1m, with €950,000 set to be the sum the Spaniard earns for plying his trade at Elland Road .

Several La Liga clubs were interested in Saiz, but reportedly could not compete financially with Leeds.



Saiz was in fine form for Huesca last season and Leeds will hope the forward can hit the ground running as they bid to once again challenge for promotion from the Championship.

