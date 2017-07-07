XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

07/07/2017 - 22:25 BST

Newcastle United Keen On Chelsea Linked Winger Adama Traore

 




Newcastle United hold an interest in Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore, who has been linked with Premier League champions Chelsea. 

Traore could not help Boro avoid relegation from the top flight to the Championship last season, but he did enough to catch the eye of several sides.




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was fulsome in his praise for the former Barcelona wide-man and said four men were needed to stop him, while Chelsea have been linked this summer with mulling a move to take Traore to Stamford Bridge.

Now Newcastle are in the mix as, according to the Chronicle, the Magpies have an interest in Traore.
 


The 21-year-old is under contract with Middlesbrough until the summer of 2020 and it remains to be seen how pivotal he is to new manager Garry Monk's plans at the Riverside Stadium.

Traore made 27 appearances in the Premier League for Boro last term, though he did not score and only provided a single assist for his team-mates.

The winger clocked up 63 appearances for Barcelona B during his time at the Camp Nou.
 