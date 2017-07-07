Tottenham Hotspur’s Interest In Argentine Talent Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur's interest in highly-rated Argentine centre-back Juan Foyth has been played down.



Foyth has just turned down an offer from Zenit St. Petersburg, who were keen to take the Estudiantes youngster to Russia this summer.











The defender also has interest from Italian giants Roma, while it has been claimed Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of Foyth and could move to take him to north London.



However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Tottenham are not as interested in the centre-back as has been claimed in some quarters.





Pochettino does have a close link to the player's entourage, but Spurs are not considered to be as keen on the 19-year-old as other clubs.

Roma are continuing to monitor Foyth's situation at Estudiantes, as are a number of other interested clubs.



Foyth has only just started to make his mark at Estudiantes and has also been capped at international level by Argentina's Under-20s side.

