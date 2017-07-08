Blow For Arsenal and Tottenham As Target’s Coach Insists He Won’t Be Sold

Follow @insidefutbol





Nice coach Lucien Favre has ruled out selling Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Jean-Michael Seri this summer.



The powerful midfielder has attracted the attention of a number of Europe's big clubs after his accomplished performances in Ligue 1 for Nice last season, as the south coast outfit finished third.











Seri has been linked with Barcelona, Arsenal, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain, though Roma are the only side yet to make an offer, with a €25m bid rejected.



It had been claimed that Seri could leave if €40m is put on the plate, but Favre is clear that the midfielder will not now be sold due to departures elsewhere in his group.





"Seri? He's staying, that's definite", Favre said at a press conference.

"We've lost four starters and that is already enough because it is not easy to replace them", he added.



Nice fans will be boosted by the news that Seri will still be at the club next season, especially after the positive of the club keeping hold of striker Mario Balotelli.



The French club are shaping up for Champions League football this season, but will have to navigate the qualifiers to reach the group stage.

