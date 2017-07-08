XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/07/2017 - 11:52 BST

Blow For Arsenal and Tottenham As Target’s Coach Insists He Won’t Be Sold

 




Nice coach Lucien Favre has ruled out selling Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Jean-Michael Seri this summer. 

The powerful midfielder has attracted the attention of a number of Europe's big clubs after his accomplished performances in Ligue 1 for Nice last season, as the south coast outfit finished third.




Seri has been linked with Barcelona, Arsenal, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain, though Roma are the only side yet to make an offer, with a €25m bid rejected.

It had been claimed that Seri could leave if €40m is put on the plate, but Favre is clear that the midfielder will not now be sold due to departures elsewhere in his group.
 


"Seri? He's staying, that's definite", Favre said at a press conference.

"We've lost four starters and that is already enough because it is not easy to replace them", he added.

Nice fans will be boosted by the news that Seri will still be at the club next season, especially after the positive of the club keeping hold of striker Mario Balotelli.

The French club are shaping up for Champions League football this season, but will have to navigate the qualifiers to reach the group stage.
 