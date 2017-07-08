I’ve Spoken To Pedro Caixinha, Can’t Wait To Play For Him – Rangers New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy Graham Dorrans has revealed that he has been speaking with manager Pedro Caixinha since last week and can't wait to start playing for the Gers.



The Scottish international was snapped up by the Gers from Championship side Norwich City earlier this week, agreeing to sign a three-year contract with the club.











The 30-year-old insists that having played at the top level in England for a number of years he can help bring in some much needed experience, which in turn will help the club's young players.



“I want to come in and help the youngsters and I like to think I can bring a bit of experience having played at a high level for the last ten years now", the new signing told his club's official website.





The former West Bromwich Albion man also took time to speak about his interactions with the manager, who he insists has been a driving force behind his move.

“The manager has been great too. I will play where he wants me to play; I am just excited to come in here.



“I have been chatting to him for the last week or so, and he has been the driving force behind the move.



"I am looking forward to coming in and working with him."



There was also a sense of desperation in Dorrans's words about getting the season the started sooner rather than later.



“I can’t wait to start; it is something I have always dreamed of since I was a kid so I am looking forward to getting into training and getting the boots on.



"Once that day comes to run out at Ibrox it will be great."



With a number of new signings arriving in the summer, Dorrans hopes that Rangers will gel quickly and be ready to play their first competitive game of the season.



“There are some big names coming in and we’ll get four weeks behind us now training, hopefully we’ll gel quickly and be ready for the first game.”

