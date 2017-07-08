Roma Deal-Maker Issues Warning Over Chase For Spurs and West Ham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma sporting director Monchi says that the Giallorossi will not pay over the odds to sign Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham target Gregoire Defrel.



A transfer scrap is on the cards for the Frenchman, who has been linked with Roma, Tottenham, West Ham, Watford and Leicester City.











Monchi makes no bones about the fact that Roma would like to sign the Sassuolo striker, but he insists finding an agreement based on a price his side consider acceptable is proving difficult.



"We're a long way off", he said at a press conference when asked about Defrel.





" We are trying for a player with a similar profile to ours, but he is not the only option", the deal-maker continued.

"We had a meeting with Sassuolo, but we want to pay the right price.



"We have no intention of paying over the odds for a player", Monchi added.



Defrel started his career with Parma and spent time with Foggia and Cesena before landing at Sassuolo in 2015.



He has won praise for his performances in Serie A for the minnows, with 12 goals scored in 29 appearances in the division last season.



Sassuolo have the Frenchman under contract until the summer of 2020.

