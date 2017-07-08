Tottenham Hotspur Target Would “Love” Europe Move But Says No Spurs Contact As Zenit Ruled Out

Follow @insidefutbol





Highly rated Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth insists that he has not heard from Tottenham Hotspur or the Premier League club's manager Mauricio Pochettino, but would "love" to move to Europe.



The young Argentine centre-back has been linked with Spurs, along with Italian giants Roma, but recently was claimed to have snubbed interest from Russian giants Zenit St. Petersburg.











Foyth says he knows nothing of an offer from Russia, though does concede at present he does not feel heading to the country would be the right move.



"If there is an offer that convinced the club then I can leave", the centre-back admitted on Radio Continental.





"My representatives have never even talked about a Zenit offer, now I think Russia is not for me", he continued.

"I did not think too much about this possibility because I read it on social media. The last word is always for the player."



Foyth admits he would relish the opportunity to ply his trade in Europe, but distanced himself from links with Tottenham as he has had no contact with the Premier League club.



"I would love to play in Europe", the defender said.



"Tottenham? I've seen it on social media, I read that my agent and [club president Juan] Veron would be travelling, or something like that.



"But they have not asked me anything. I always talk to my representative if there is anything concrete.



"I have not talked to Pochettino or Tottenham in general."



But the Argentine gave the impression that he would look favourably on an offer from a Premier League club, just as he would on an approach from Serie A or La Liga.



He added: "I like competitive championships. I always look at Serie A, the Premier League and La Liga."



It remains to be seen if the highly rated Argentina Under-20 international will be on the move this summer.

