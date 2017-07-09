XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/07/2017 - 14:56 BST

Rafael Benitez Makes Interest Known To Winger, Newcastle Talking To Agents

 




Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has made clear to Jesus Navas his desire to take him to St. James' Park. 

Navas had been expected to return to Sevilla after finishing his spell at Manchester City, but his wage demands of €1.5m per year have slowed negotiations with the Spanish giants.




Now the winger could well stay in the Premier League as, according to Spanish daily AS, Benitez has been in touch to tell Navas he is keen to sign him.

Newcastle are in talks with the player's representatives and could well beat Sevilla to the winger's signature.
 


Navas is a free agent following his departure from Manchester City and it is not clear whether he wishes to stay in England or head back to his native Spain.

The 31-year-old made 183 appearances for Manchester City during his time at the club, but scored just eight goals as his more effective area was assists, with 39 provided.

Benitez has sensed a bargain signing in Navas and now Newcastle appear to be doing all they can to convince him to extend his adventure in the Premier League.
 