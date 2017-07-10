If Chelsea Can’t Get Him Then We Can’t Either – Napoli Coach On Italy Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri has ruled out being able to sign Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus, explaining if Chelsea cannot sign the centre-back then his side certainly cannot.



Bonucci has established himself as one of the best defenders in world football in Turin and has been linked with Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester City.











Sarri was asked at a Napoli fan forum whether his side could hope to take Bonucci from Juventus this summer.



And the Napoli coach wasted no time in ruling out the prospect as Bonucci is financially out of reach.





"It is difficult for Chelsea to take him, so I do not think he can fit into our economic goals", Sarri said.

"All central defenders across Europe cost enormous numbers, even those who do not give consistency like Bonucci", he added.



Instead Sarri is keen to give an opportunity to Nikola Maksimovic and Lorenzo Tonelli, who he feels can boost Napoli's defensive options if they are fit.



"I think that a healthy Maksimovic or a healthy Tonelli can give us a big hand", Sarri said.



Napoli conceded 39 goals in 38 Serie A games last season as they finished in third spot behind Roma and Juventus, who both conceded fewer goals.

