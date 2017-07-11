XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/07/2017 - 14:54 BST

Leeds United Linked Centre-Back Wanted By Swiss Top Flight Club

 




Leeds United linked defender Bartosz Salamon is attracting interest from Swiss Super League side FC Sion. 

The 26-year-old centre-back, who is also able to operate in midfield, is currently on the books at Italian Serie A outfit Cagliari.




Salamon, a Poland international, has been linked with moving to Leeds this summer, with the Whites needing to bring in another central defender to boost their options at the back.

But Salamon is attracting serious interest from Switzerland.
 


The defender has already been linked with Lugano, but now Sion are also showing keen interest in him, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Sion finished fourth in the Swiss Super League last season, just behind Salamon's other Swiss suitors Lugano.

The Pole made 15 appearances in Serie A for Cagliari last season, along with turning out twice in the Coppa Italia.

His contract with the Serie A side runs until 2020.
 