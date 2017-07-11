XRegister
X
Inside Futbol

11/07/2017 - 17:07 BST

Leeds United Medicals Now More Detailed and Longer Under Andrea Radrizzani

 




Leeds United's medicals are longer and more detailed under the ownership of Andrea Radrizzani, a factor contributing towards the delay in announcing the signing of Samu Saiz. 

The Yorkshire giants confirmed on Monday that a deal has been agreed to sign Saiz from Spanish second tier side Huesca.




The Whites confirmed the signing was subject to Saiz passing a medical and Leeds fans had been expecting to see the Spaniard quickly announced as having completed the formalities.

But an announcement has still not been made.
 


According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the medical procedure is longer and more detailed than had previously been the case under former owner Massimo Cellino.

Leeds are leaving no stone unturned as they check Saiz's fitness and ability to cope with the stresses and strains of Championship football.

Whites owner Radrizzani addressed the entire club on Monday afternoon as he outlined his vision.

The Italian sports TV rights mogul took full control of Leeds earlier this summer.
 