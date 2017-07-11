Newcastle United Identify Top Goalkeeping Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have identified Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola as their number one goalkeeping target for this summer.



Rafael Benitez is in the market for a goalkeeper in the current window and newly promoted Newcastle have been surveying options across the board for a new custodian.











And according to French magazine France Football, 24-year-old Areola has become the top goalkeeping target for the Magpies during the summer transfer window.



Benitez has been following the goalkeeper’s progress since his loan spell at Villarreal and the Newcastle manager is a big fan of the French shot-stopper.





And it has been claimed that Newcastle could make their move for him this week and place an initial offer of €15m on PSG’s table as they look to firm up their interest in Areola.

The 24-year-old was in and out of the side last season and only made 15 league appearances, but was a regular in the Champions League barring their defeat to Barcelona in the round of 16.



He has a contract until 2019 with PSG and the club could be unwilling to lose him this summer as it would mean launching a hunt for a replacement.

