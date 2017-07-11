PHOTO: Rangers Legend Delights On First Day Back At Club As Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Peter Lovenkrands has expressed his delight on his first day back at the club as a coach.



The Gers confirmed earlier this summer that Lovenkrands would be returning to the club as a coach working under head of academy Graeme Murty.











Today is the former winger's first back at Rangers as a coach and he is pleased to have been able to wear the famous badge once again.



Lovenkrands took to Instagram to post a photograph of himself in a training jumper and wrote: "Feels good wearing Rangers badge again!



"First day of coaching today", he added.

Andy Little and Stephen Wright have also been appointed to the coaching staff along with Lovenkrands.



Lovenkrands was on the books as a player at Rangers from 2000 until 2006.



Now 37 years old, Lovenkrands won two Scottish league titles, one Scottish Cup and three Scottish League Cups during his time as a player at Rangers.



He will now aim to pass on the full benefit of his experience to the young talents trying to make the grade at Rangers.

