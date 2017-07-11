XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/07/2017 - 12:10 BST

Roma Table Fresh Offer For West Ham And Spurs Target

 




Roma have tabled a fresh bid for West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur target Gregoire Defrel.

The 26-year-old forward has been linked with a move away from Sassuolo this summer and he has courted interest from clubs in the Premier League and Italy.




West Ham and Tottenham have long maintained their gaze at the Frenchman this summer and even Watford and Leicester have been credited with having an interest in Defrel.

However, Roma are the ones who are doing all the heavy lifting in the pursuit of Defrel and it has been claimed that they have slapped in a fresh bid for the Sassuolo forward.
 


According to Sky Italia, the Giallorossi have offered an initial fee of €16m to Sassuolo and have committed to pay another €4m tied to the striker’s appearances and performances while at the Stadio Olimpico.  

Defrel is one of the players who are high on Roma sporting director Monchi’s wishlist and the Giallorossi are waiting to hear from Sassuolo after slapping in the bid for the striker.

The Frenchman, who scored 12 Serie A goals last season, has a contract until 2020 with Sassuolo.
 