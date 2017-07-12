Next Year He’s Free – Wolfsburg Sporting Director In Warning Over West Ham and Southampton Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolfsburg sporting director Olaf Rebbe has made no bones about the fact his side are keen on West Ham and Southampton linked Nicolai Muller and reminded Hamburg the winger will be available on a free transfer next summer.



The 29-year-old is a wanted man, but Hamburg have set their face against selling this summer and are keen to convince Muller to pen a fresh contract.











He has been linked with Wolfsburg, West Ham and Southampton and Rebe admits that he has noted Muller's exploits.



"An interesting player", Rebbe was quoted as saying by German magazine Kicker.





If Hamburg do not agree to sell Muller and the winger does not sign a new contract, he can walk away for nothing next summer and Rebbe has been keen to remind Wolfsburg's fellow Bundesliga club of the fact.

"Next year he would be free of charge", he added.



Wolfsburg are now looking for alternatives to Muller as Hamburg show no sign of softening their stance, but it remains to be seen if West Ham and Southampton have followed the Wolves in moving on from the winger.



All could still change though if Hamburg have a rethink on Muller.

